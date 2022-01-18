Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State funds $1 million grant to aid foster youth, sex-traffic victims

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott announced Tuesday $1 million in grants connecting foster youth and victims of sex trafficking to workforce education programs.

The Texas Talent Connection grants are for a two-year pilot program. Candidates for the program are age 16-25 with the goal of aiding them in finding and maintaining employment leading to independence and self-sufficiency.

The Texas Employment Empowerment Model for Disenfranchised Youth and Young Adults pilot brings together Local Workforce Development Boards with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ Foster Youth Transition Centers and Commercially Sexually Exploited Youth Advocates.

Navigators, workforce center staff, and employers will be trained on working with vulnerable individuals as a foundation for the pilot.

Four Local Workforce Development Boards and Foster Youth Transition Centers are participating in the two-year pilot program:

  • Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas and CitySquare of Dallas Foster Youth Transition Center
  • Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast and Harris County Protective Services for Children and Adults/HAYS Center Foster Youth Transition Center
  • Workforce Solutions Alamo and BCFS Health and Human Services Transition Center/San Antonio Foster Youth Transition Center
  • Workforce Solutions North Central Texas and CitySquare of Fort Worth Foster Youth Transition Center

A Training and Employment Navigator will guide each individual through the workforce center services, such as career readiness and coaching, referrals, training and support services, and employment connections. The Navigator will serve as the single point of contact for the participant, providing specialized intake and assessment to identify programs and services of benefit. The Navigator will also coordinate with Texas employers who commit to hiring and supporting program participants. Feedback from program participants and the Training and Employment Navigators will help further develop this Texas Employment Empowerment Model for Disenfranchised Youth and Young Adults.

