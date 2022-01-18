Three East Texas athletes land on DCTF Whataburger Super Team

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas student athletes found their names on the state-wide Whataburger Super Team put out by Dave Cambell’s Texas Football.

On the offensive side of the ball, Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison brought in the honor. Tennison and the Gilmer Buckeyes went 14-2, making it all the way to the 4A DII state championship game.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kip Lewis from Carthage made the list. Lewis was considered one of the top recruits in the state on the defensive side of the ball and is at the University of Oklahoma getting a jump on the college scene.

New Diana kicker Osvaldo Gomez made the list in the fan’s choice category.

