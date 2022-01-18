Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Three East Texas athletes land on DCTF Whataburger Super Team

Gilmer QB Brandon tennison
Gilmer QB Brandon tennison(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas student athletes found their names on the state-wide Whataburger Super Team put out by Dave Cambell’s Texas Football.

On the offensive side of the ball, Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison brought in the honor. Tennison and the Gilmer Buckeyes went 14-2, making it all the way to the 4A DII state championship game.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kip Lewis from Carthage made the list. Lewis was considered one of the top recruits in the state on the defensive side of the ball and is at the University of Oklahoma getting a jump on the college scene.

New Diana kicker Osvaldo Gomez made the list in the fan’s choice category.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Tatum Eagles
Waskom’s Whitney Keeling leaving to take over Tatum AD/ head football coach position
Owen McCown
Owen McCown officially signs with Colorado
Darrell Barbay
Darrell Barbay leaving Jasper to take over in Mansfield, La
Left to right: Hudson's Kaanan Holder and Diboll's Percy Chavis recently both joined the 1,000...
Hudson’s Kannan Holder, Diboll’s Percy Chavis joins 1,000 point club