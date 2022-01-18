Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Treasured Central Texas Czech restaurant to be featured on Texas Bucket List

Picha's Czech-American Restaurant will be featured on the TV program The Texas Bucket List in...
Picha's Czech-American Restaurant will be featured on the TV program The Texas Bucket List in early Spring.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A hole-in-the-wall food joint in McLennan County will be featured on the The Texas Bucket List.

The TV program was in West Monday filming Picha’s Czech-American Restaurant which will be featured sometime this Spring.

“They interviewed me about how my parents came about the restaurant, and they filmed my manager Marci making one of our signature sandwiches called ‘the Bohemian’ which is quite tasty,” said owner Jenene Picha Gueringer.

Picha Gueringer says they’re thrilled.

“We are extremely excited about this whole ordeal, and it means so much to us to be able to represent our hometown,” said Picha Gueringer. “We are so proud to serve our customers and we are very thankful and excited for this opportunity.”

The restaurant opened 42-years ago this month.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

