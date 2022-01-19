Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses the president’s approval rating and more

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to share the latest news from Washington.

Klein discussed President Biden’s approval rating on his 365th day in office. He also discussed developments in with the Jan. 6 committee issuing subpoenas to former Pres. Trump’s legal team and current voting legislation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

WebXtra: Follow these steps to get free at-home COVID-19 tests
Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop
WebXtra: Follow these steps to get free at-home COVID-19 tests
WebXtra: Follow these steps to get free at-home COVID-19 tests
ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses the president's approval rating and more
ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses the president's approval rating and more