Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren discusses top Biden’s press conference, midterm elections

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media’s chief national political analyst, chatted with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the top stories coming out of Washington, D.C. this week.

Topics include President Biden’s press conference and polling numbers, as well as Greta’s analysis of how things might shift in this November’s midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
What we know about the 127,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Left to right: Rachel Modisette, Charles Stafford, and Jackie Warren
Rusk County gunfire report leads to arrest of 3, discovery of stolen property, drugs
Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media’s chief national political analyst, chatted with East Texas...
ETN: Greta Susteren interview