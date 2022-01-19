Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Elderly Dallas area man goes missing; Texas DPS issues statewide Silver Alert

He might be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate JNZ1735
A Silver Alert has been issued for George Garlington, 82, of Mesquite, Texas. He stands 5′8″...
A Silver Alert has been issued for George Garlington, 82, of Mesquite, Texas. He stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Call Mesquite police at (972) 754-1708 with any information.(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (KSLA) — Texas has issued a statewide Silver Alert for an elderly Dallas area man who has gone missing.

George Garlington, 82, stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert the Texas Department of Public Safety circulated after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

He might be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate JNZ1735.

Garlington last was seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pioneer Road in Mesquite, Texas. That’s about 180 miles west of Shreveport, La.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or knows where his is to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 754-1708.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners discuss eligible uses for American Rescue Plan Act Funding
Nacogdoches city council hires firm for controversial comprehensive plan
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
They worked with more than 60 uninsured families that suffered significant damage or total loss...
Hand Up Network completes final project in Panola County following March tornadoes
Hand Up Network completes final project in Panola County following March tornadoes
Hand Up Network completes final project in Panola County following March tornadoes
webxtra - Huntington's Emma Tatum