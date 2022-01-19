First Alert: Evening strong storms will give way to a big plunge in temperatures with gusty winds

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for nearly all of our entire KTRE viewing area until 7 p.m. this evening.

Heavy thunderstorms will be possible for the next few hours before a cold front sweeps through and ushers in colder air. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe, capable of producing some strong wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

Behind the cold frontal passage, cold, northerly winds will usher in a fresh batch of chilly air to the Piney Woods starting late tonight as lows drop into the upper 30′s.

Thursday will be cloudy and cold with a 20% chance we could see a light rain shower or sleet pellet late in the day. A disturbance moving atop the cooler air will generate some light precipitation across south-central Texas on Thursday. With our temperatures staying in the 40′s and the dry air in place, odds are we will not endure any wintry mischief. If we do see any wintry precipitation at all on Thursday afternoon, it would be short-lived and would not accumulate or cause any issues for us in the Piney Woods.

We will then see skies gradually clear out, leading to several nights of sub-freezing temperatures. Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 20′s on Friday morning, middle 20′s on Saturday morning, and upper 20′s on Sunday morning.

In addition to the frigid mornings, it will not be warming up much during the afternoon hours as daytime highs will be confined to the 40′s on Thursday and Friday before slowly climbing into the chilly 50′s over the weekend. Thankfully, we will have lots of sunshine to make it feel just a tad warmer during the day.

By early next week, a brief return to west and southwesterly winds will aid in a slight warm-up ahead of another storm system. This will yield a likely chance of rain returning to our area for Monday, possibly lingering into Tuesday. Given how much we need the rain, let’s hope we can capitalize on these multiple chances to get wet in the next week.

