Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Huntington’s Emma Tatum ready to lead Devilettes in tough district

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Devilettes softball team is getting ready for the 2022 season and will have a lot of production from senior Emma Tatum.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Tatum in this Webxtra.

Tatum has been a big part of the team since her freshman year and will be heading off to join the University of Kansas next year. Huntington will be competing for a district title against Central and last year’s regional champion, Diboll.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
North Redland community marches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Latest News

webxtra - Huntington's Emma Tatum
Gilmer QB Brandon tennison
Three East Texas athletes land on DCTF Whataburger Super Team
SFA basketball vs Lamar(KTRE Sports)
Too close for comfort: ‘Jacks, Ladyjacks battle tough Lamar squads
SFA comes alive late in 86-78 win over Lamar