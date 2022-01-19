Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in IDing 3 credit card suspects

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who...
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit card on Dec. 1., 2021. (Source: Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page)(Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit card on Dec. 1, 2021.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, police investigators think the suspects may live in the Nacogdoches or Carthage areas.

“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case,” the Facebook post stated. “All information is confidential and you never have to give your name.”

Tips may be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (936) 560-4636.

“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments,” the Facebook post stated.

Pictured is the minivan used by three credit card theft suspects. (Source: Nacogdoches Crime...
Pictured is the minivan used by three credit card theft suspects. (Source: Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page)(Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
An officer arrived to assist with traffic control around 9:50 p.m., when he was approached by ...
Lufkin man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler

Latest News

East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin to...
East Texas Now: Michael ‘Playmaker’ Irvin talks Cowboys’ season, playoffs
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin to...
East Texas Now: Michael 'Playmaker' Irvin talks Cowboys' season, playoffs
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy today with a cold front this afternoon
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week