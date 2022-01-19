Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in IDing 3 credit card suspects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit card on Dec. 1, 2021.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, police investigators think the suspects may live in the Nacogdoches or Carthage areas.

“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case,” the Facebook post stated. “All information is confidential and you never have to give your name.”

Tips may be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (936) 560-4636.

“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments,” the Facebook post stated.

Pictured is the minivan used by three credit card theft suspects. (Source: Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page) (Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page)

