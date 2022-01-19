Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine man accused of fatally striking pedestrian, fleeing scene before crashing out

Colby Gholston, 30, of Palestine, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
Colby Gholston, 30, of Palestine, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of a pedestrian Saturday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a report by the Palestine Police Department, Kandy Sexton, 41, of Palestine was struck by a vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of South Loop 256 and Old Elkhart Road. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Colby Gholston, 30, of Palestine, was said to have fled the scene immediately following the incident. Later that evening, Palestine police said they were notified by the Texas Department of Public Safety that a vehicle matching the description of Gholston’s had crashed on State Highway 84 east of Palestine.

Palestine detectives responded to the crash scene and were able to identify the truck as being the same vehicle that struck Sexton. Gholston was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail with a charge of driving while intoxicated.

An arrest warrant was later obtained for Gholston for intoxicated manslaughter with a bond of $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

