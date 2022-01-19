Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County gunfire report leads to arrest of 3, discovery of stolen property, drugs

Left to right: Rachel Modisette, Charles Stafford, and Jackie Warren
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people following a shooting reported on County Road 292 East in Kilgore on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies responded to the call it was found that someone had shot several rounds from a gun at several objects around another person’s home located on the same property. Later it was found the person allegedly doing the shooting was possibly a convicted felon and was in possession of numerous guns.

Deputies investigated further and found numerous guns, suspected meth and marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Arrested at that time were Charles Stafford and Rachel Modisette. They were taken to the Rusk County Jail without incident.

A search warrant was obtained in reference to possible stolen property at the residence. While criminal investigators and patrol officers from the sheriff’s office searched, they also found another resident on the property, Jackie Warren, who had an outstanding parole warrant. He was taken into custody.

Also, many items previously reported stolen were recovered on the property, according to the sheriff. These items included a 2002 Ford F-!50, 1997 Suzuki DR 200 motorcycle, KTM 1290 motorcycle engine, 2009 Dodge Ram pickup cab, 2008 Jeep Wrangler, and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

More arrests are expected during the course of further investigation into this property.

The total recovery amount of the stolen vehicles is estimated at $44,150. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

A stolen truck was one of the items recovered on the property.
A stolen truck was one of the items recovered on the property.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)

