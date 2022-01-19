Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk Counties
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several East Texas counties Wednesday.
The warning is until 5:15 p.m. and covers Gregg, Harrison, Panola, and Rusk Counties. 1-inch diameter hail and winds to 60 MPH is possible with this storm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby Counties until 7 p.m.
