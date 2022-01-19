Smith County Animal Control sees increase in calls as new dog restraint law takes effect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new law protecting dogs in Texas is now in effect. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act took effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The new law bans the use of chain restraints on outdoor dogs, but does allow for other means of restraints, like a cable tie-out or trolley system. The law also requires outdoor dogs have adequate shelter and access to drinkable water.

And possibly the most significant change, the act removes the old 24-hour warning period that in some cases meant the difference between life and death for a dog in distress.

“We’ve had a half-dozen calls and three emails already about dogs being chained outside,” said Amber Greene, Smith County Animal Control supervisor around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Aside from the sound of barking dogs in kennels, the sound of the phone ringing was almost constant at Smith County’s Animal Control office and shelter.

“We’re complaint-based, so as the calls come in they go on the screen and the officers have to go out and answer them as soon as they can,” Greene said. “And of course, I have four animal officers for 964-square-miles, so it takes a little bit - but we come as fast as we can.”

With the law banning chain restraints, Greene also recommends other safe restraint methods like a cable tie-out or trolley system.

“They can chew through leashes and ropes and stuff like that,” she said.

The law also requires and clearly defines adequate shelter and drinkable water.

“Three sides and a roof and where the animal can stand up and turn around lay down in a natural position,” she said. “And potable water is water they can drink, not just a puddle on the ground.”

Greene’s officers are focused on education over enforcement as people become more familiar with the law, but she says consequences will soon be suffered by those who don’t obey the new law.

“The first offense is going to be a Class C misdemeanor, which made animal control officers can write that citation, but if they violate it again and they’re issued another citation, it’s going to be a Class B misdemeanor, which only law enforcement can write.”

And it’s that final part of enforcement that makes things tricky for Greene’s animal control officers, who aren’t licensed peace officers. It means they must call on the sheriff’s office or constables to assist. Greene hoped to prevent this increased need for assistance with a request to county commissioners in December to send her and all Smith County animal control officers to the police academy. Commissioners ultimately chose to send only Greene and one other officer.

“Which, if we were all peace officers, we could handle it right then and wouldn’t have to resource out.”

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said on Jan. 11, while the costs on the front-end would be covered by the East Texas Councils of Government, there would be costs on the back-end related to equipment and the time off that would be required while the officers were out training. It was that reasoning that prevented commissioners from fully granting Greene’s request. However, commissioners said they would be open to reconsider the request after Greene and the chosen officer attend the academy.

