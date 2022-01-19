Texas Rangers investigating excessive force allegation against Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, DA confirms

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers have opened an investigation into an allegation of excessive force by a member of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the county district attorney confirmed Wednesday.

Tonda Curry confirmed a member of the sheriff’s office is the subject of an investigation, but would not confirm what position within the office is being investigated.

“It may be one [member of the sheriff’s office] or it may be more than one,” Curry added.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steven Hendrix confirmed the investigation but said it appears as though no charges will be filed.

“While it is still active, I am limited on the information I can provide at this time,” Hendrix said in an email response. “Once the investigation is complete, I will be happy to give a full detailed report as we are committed to transparency.”

Curry said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KLTV 7 has filed Open Record Requests with the Texas Rangers office for more information pertaining to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.