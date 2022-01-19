Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy today with a cold front this afternoon

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.  South and southwest winds are already breezy this morning and will stay that way through the day.  Expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures still reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s by early afternoon ahead of the advancing cold front.  Once the front hits your area, temperatures will drop quickly.  A few showers and thunderstorms are possible just ahead of the cold front, mainly in Deep East Texas.  Rain ends this evening, but clouds hang on tomorrow.  It will be breezy and chilly tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees.  More sunshine returns Friday with a slow warm-up through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

