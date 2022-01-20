Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin attorney has filed a petition seeking to remove an Angelina County commissioner from office.

Bob Flourney filed the petition to remove Angelina County Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Pitts. Flourney alleged official misconduct and incompetency in his petition.

In the petition, Flourney cites five reasons he is seeking Pitts removal. The first is the commissioner’s usage of his precinct’s portion of a $6 million tax note to purchase road surface material without a public vote. Flourney also cited the road condition reports submitted by Pitts from 2017-2020 as well as Pitts’ challenge to the adoption of the unit-road system in Angelina County. The final reasons are the repair of a private drive in Pitts’ precinct and the maintenance of a boat ramp on federal property.

In a statement, Pitts said, “There is not validity to any of Bob’s charges and I look forward to seeing him in court.”

This comes amid other investigations into Angelina County officials, including Angelina County road engineer Chuck Walker and a separate, unrelated investigation involving Judge Don Lymbery and commissioners Rodney Paulette and Steve Smith.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

