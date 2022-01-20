Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Big Bend reports record visitation for 2021

They saw a 25% increase since the last time the park was fully open
Big Bend National Park
Big Bend National Park(.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -Big Bend National Park reports they had a record 581,000 recreational visits to remote Big Bend in 2021.

These numbers reflect a 25% increase since 2019 (464,000), the last year the park was completely open, and a 49% increase since 2016 (390,000). Once relatively unknown, the Big Bend area continues to see a significant increase in visitors, and the Covid-19 pandemic has led to even more visitors seeking out a visit to the outdoors.

”This is a significant milestone,” Chief of Interpretation & Visitor Services Tom VandenBerg said. “When Big Bend National Park was established in 1944, a mere 1,400 visitors arrived that first year, but park promoters dreamed of a day when the area would host half a million visitors. That dream has now become reality.”

Park managers continue to address the effect that increasing amounts of people are having on visitor and employee safety, resource protection, visitor experiences and operational capacity. Increasingly, during the busiest times of the year, it has been necessary for park employees to limit vehicle access to the popular Lost Mine Trail, Chisos Basin, Hot Springs, Boquillas Port of Entry, Boquillas Canyon, and Santa Elena Canyon Trail when all parking is full and heavy congestion warrants.

During the winter holidays, spring break, and many extended holiday weekends, visitors may find “one-in, one-out” traffic control measures in these areas and should have alternative itineraries planned. Demand for lodging and camping in both developed campgrounds and backcountry primitive sites has also reached capacity in recent years.

For most of 2021, all developed campgrounds were booked to available capacity. Reservations are required, and campers may make reservations online via www.recreation.gov up to six months in advance, with a limited number of sites available to reserve up to 14 days in advance.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to make camping/lodging arrangements either in the park or gateway communities before journeying all the way to Big Bend.

The National Park Service looks forward to welcoming visitors in 2022, and encourage all to plan ahead and arrive prepared to enjoy this rugged and remote place.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Less wind today, but still chilly
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner
Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.
Lufkin ISD school board meeting held to discuss changes within the district
Texas A&M honors Deon Lendore who accidently created Aggie tradition
Texas A&M honors Deon Lendore who accidently created Aggie tradition