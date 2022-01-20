Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
College Station cake artist makes groom’s cake to look like Dixie Chicken table

The cake is incredibly detailed complete with edible dominos, a beer bottle and Tijuana fries
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This cake is going to make every Aggie jealous.

It was designed by cake artist Steffany Bowling of Peace, Love, and Cakes in College Station. The wedding cake is a replica of a table at the Dixie Chicken in Northgate. It even features the Dixie Chicken’s distinct table carvings as well as an edible beer bottle, utensils, dominos, and Tijuana fries.

The entire top of the cake is maroon velvet. The Tijuana fries are fondant and icing. The plate, forks, and dominos are all chocolate. The lone star bottle is made of sugar.

According to Bowling, the cake took eight hours to bake and seven hours to decorate, so roughly 15 hours total.

Bowling has been baking and decorating cakes for about 17 years. Find out more about Bowling on her Facebook and Instagram.

I have been so excited to create this life size Dixie Chicken table cake. My husband built the legs for me 🥰. The entire...

Posted by Peace Love & Cakes on Monday, January 17, 2022

