Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas Now: Wrestling legend Booker T talks new organization, Canton event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - WWE/WCW legend Booker T joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Thursday as they discussed the new wrestling promotion organization that the five-time world champion, two-time hall of famer is spearheading, Reality of Wrestling.

“We built something very, very special and it’s all about young people getting the chance to create something,” Booker T said.

Audiences can catch a Reality of Wrestling show at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop
Shooting investigation
San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County

Latest News

Friday Hoop Action: Nac, Lufkin split rivalry games
Lufkin and Nacogdoches limit attendance for Friday game
Lufkin ISD hopes change in CDL test will help fill 23 bus driver vacancies
Luminant Logo
Agreement between energy giants ensures continued operation of 2 East Texas power plants
WWE/WCW legend Booker T joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Thursday as they discussed the...
ETN: wrestler 1250-now - VOD - clipped version