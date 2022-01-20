First Alert: Freezing nights and chilly days will keep jacket weather in session

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Temperatures are running about 30-35-degrees colder today than they were yesterday at this time. This is all courtesy of cold, northerly winds coming in behind a strong cold front.

We will be feeling the colder than normal temperatures for several days to come as Old Man Winter makes his presence felt in east Texas.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20′s.

Friday will start off with clouds before we see gradual clearing skies as we progress through the day. Even with sunshine returning on Friday afternoon, it will be a cold sunshine as daytime highs only reach the middle 40′s.

Tonight will be the start of three consecutive mornings in which we will wake-up to temperatures in the deep freeze. We will drop into the upper 20′s tonight, middle 20′s on Saturday morning, and upper 20′s on Sunday morning.

In addition to the frigid mornings, it will not be warming up much during the afternoon hours as daytime highs will be confined to the 40′s on Friday before slowly climbing into the chilly 50′s over the weekend. Thankfully, we will have lots of sunshine to make it feel just a tad warmer during the day.

Unlike the past few fronts, this cold air looks to stick around for several days to come, possibly lasting through at least the middle of next week. This means jacket weather will be in session for the foreseeable future.

By early next week, a brief return to west and southwesterly winds will aid in a slight warm-up ahead of another storm system. This will yield a likely chance of rain returning to our area for Monday.

Once the wet weather departs the scene on Tuesday, another cold front will move in on Tuesday, leading to the return of northerly winds and chilly air spilling down into the Piney Woods.

