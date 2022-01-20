Judge denies motion to dismiss indictment against woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss the eleven count indictment against Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection to the brutal killing of Fort Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillen in 2020.

Aguilar is charged as an accessory after the fact in an 11-count superseding indictment handed up by a Waco federal grand jury. The indictment charges one count of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; three counts of accessory after the fact; one count of destruction, alteration or falsification or records in a federal investigation, and four counts of false statement or representation.

Aguilar is the only person charged in connection with Guillen’s murder. She was indicted for her alleged involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River. The morning after Guillen’s remains were found on July 1, 2020, Robinson shot himself as officers attempted to make contact with him.

Aguilar’s defense lawyers argued the eleven counts against her were too much, she was being over-charged and the indictment was ambiguous.

The attorneys argued the multiple counts of destroying evidence would hurt their client and had the potential to lead to a biased jury when the case goes to trial.

The multiple counts would also increase a maximum sentence, her attorneys argued.

Aguilar is now awaiting trial after the motion was dismissed.

