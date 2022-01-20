East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are dropping to near freezing this morning but feeling even colder because of breezy north winds. It will be chilly and breezy all day today with mostly cloudy skies. Winds begin to die down this evening and skies begin to clear. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by early Friday morning. Sunshine returns with clouds clearing early Friday, but temperatures will still be chilly with highs in the lower to mid 40s. More sunshine this weekend, but still cool with a slow warm up back into the 50s by Sunday afternoon. The next storm system brings chances for rain back to the forecast early next week.

