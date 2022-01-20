Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Odessa man sentenced to 17 years in prison for attempted enticement of 11-year-old girl

Andrew Jaquez, 35
Andrew Jaquez, 35(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man who admitted in July he drove to Lubbock with the intention to have sex with an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to 210 months (17.5 years) in prison.

36-year-old Andrew Jaquez pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment in July, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

The complaint says on July 2, 2021, a search warrant was executed at an adult female’s residence in Lubbock after a CyberTip indicated that the adult female was possibly sex trafficking a child.

The identity of the adult female and the possible child victim are known to law enforcement.

The adult female said she remembered being contacted by a number of people through Skout, a messenger app.

One of the individuals she communicated with was a man named Andrew Jaquez who lived in Odessa. He told the woman he lived by himself and worked at a car lot cleaning vehicles.

She claimed Jaquez was her boyfriend for a year or two, but they never met in person.

She told the FBI they exchanged sexually graphic images and videos of each other.

She said they broke up because he kept wanting to talk about doing sexually explicit things with children, according to the complaint.

She said she remembered telling Jaquez about her 11-year-old niece. She shared a picture of the child with Jaquez.

Jaquez asked the woman if she would allow him to be with her niece, touch her, and have sex with her. The woman said she would just go along with it, “although she really didn’t mean it.”

She told the FBI she occasionally got kicked off of Skout for a few days when she had sexually explicit conversations about kids with other individuals.

The same day the FBI served the search warrant on the adult female’s house, they took her phone and began communicating with Jaquez.

About three hours into the conversation, “Jaquez took the conversation in a sexual direction stating: ‘Daddy missed his little girl so much he hasn’t played with her cookie.’”

The FBI agent old him “my 11-year-old niece is staying with me.”

Jaquez responded with, “will you let me touch her baby?”

He then proceeded to describe what he wanted to do with the child.

The FBI agent then asked if he had ever been with someone as young.

Jaquez said once. He was staying with his friend and the friend’s sister was 13. He described the sexual acts he performed with the 13-year-old.

The FBI agent then gave Jaquez another number, saying it belonged to the 11-year-old.

He began exchanging text messages with a detective on that number. He sent a photo of his genitals and asked if he could perform sex acts on her and if she would do it in return.

He then made plans to drive to Lubbock from Odessa to have sex with the 11-year-old.

On July 7, 2021, he was arrested at the agreed upon meeting location where he thought he would be meeting the adult woman and the 11-year-old.

He admitted he sent the messages and he traveled to meet the adult woman and the child. He also admitted to law enforcement he sometimes fantasized about minors and described a time where he was communicating online and exchanging sexually explicit photographs with a 15-year-old girl.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Less wind today, but still chilly
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner
Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.
Lufkin ISD school board meeting held to discuss changes within the district
Texas A&M honors Deon Lendore who accidently created Aggie tradition
Texas A&M honors Deon Lendore who accidently created Aggie tradition