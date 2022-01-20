Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SWEPCO to open new facility in Shreveport; bring new jobs

By Alex Onken, Jade Myers and Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an announcement made on Thursday, Jan. 20, SWEPCO announced that they plan to open a new facility in Caddo Parish.

SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power) will open a $100 million transmission control center in Shreveport’s Resilient Technology Park. The announcement was made by Governor John Bel Edwards and AEP President and CEO Nicholas Akins.

“Louisiana residents know the importance of a stable, reliable utility system, and the investments that American Electric Power is making in our state will increase the energy resilience of the entire Gulf Coast,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am confident that AEP will find a highly-skilled workforce in Shreveport. This new project will bring high-paying jobs and new economic activity for the northwest region of Louisiana, as well as increased confidence in our vital utilities.”

The project will create 20 new jobs in Shreveport with an average salary of $115,000 and will retain 20 already in the city. The estimates for the project also indicate that 63 indirect jobs will be created as a result. The facility will control the operations of AEP’s transmission system in the Southwest Power Pool and work in conjunction with the transmission control center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“This is an exciting announcement for the City of Shreveport. We remain dedicated to creating new employment opportunities for our citizens,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “American Electric Power’s investment in Shreveport with the development of a Transmission Control Center gives our residents access to new high paying jobs and addresses long-term needs for our community. Our Office of Economic Development will continue attracting new corporate investments to Shreveport and working with companies to facilitate future expansion and growth.”

Construction of the site will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the start of operations projected for mid-year 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

