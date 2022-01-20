Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and chilly today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are dropping to near freezing this morning but feeling even colder because of breezy north winds.  It will be chilly and breezy all day today with mostly cloudy skies.  Winds begin to die down this evening and skies begin to clear.  Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by early Friday morning.  Sunshine returns with clouds clearing early Friday, but temperatures will still be chilly with highs in the lower to mid 40s.  More sunshine this weekend, but still cool with a slow warm up back into the 50s by Sunday afternoon.  The next storm system brings chances for rain back to the forecast early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy today with a cold front this afternoon
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-20-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-20-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-20-22
Governor Abbott Activates State Operations Center Ahead Of Winter Weather In Texas
Gov. Abbott activates State Operations Center ahead of winter weather
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk Counties