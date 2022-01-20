Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County

(Gray News, file image)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after falling into a stock tank in Trinity County Wednesday.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, it happened at a property off FM 357 in the Centralia area of Trinity County. They received a call of a missing child around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Wallace said the father of the child found the toddler in the stock tank within minutes of the report.

Wallace said the parents performed CPR on the child and the child was revived and a heartbeat was detected. The toddler was taken to a hospital.

Wallace said the toddler remains hospitalized Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Texas Rangers investigating excessive force allegation against Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, DA confirms
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy today with a cold front this afternoon

Latest News

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp
Shooting investigation
San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and chilly today
Central Texas women losing their hair due to COVID-19
Central Texas women losing their hair due to COVID-19