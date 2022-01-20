Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after falling into a stock tank in Trinity County Wednesday.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, it happened at a property off FM 357 in the Centralia area of Trinity County. They received a call of a missing child around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Wallace said the father of the child found the toddler in the stock tank within minutes of the report.

Wallace said the parents performed CPR on the child and the child was revived and a heartbeat was detected. The toddler was taken to a hospital.

Wallace said the toddler remains hospitalized Thursday morning.

