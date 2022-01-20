Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

UT Health officer describes pandemic’s dramatic impact on hospital staffing

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health Chief Medical Officer, Tom Cummins M.D. joined KLTV’s Blake Holland on East Texas Now to discuss the impact of the Omicron variant on East Texas hospitals.

Cummins said looking back to mid-September the numbers across all hospital facilities have increased eight times from 20 patients in September to 160 in the last month.

Cummins said fortunately the ICU numbers have not risen as quickly but noted there is still a lot of pressure on facilities’ ability to provide care.

He said talk of the Omicron variant being milder is not true for everybody, and there are still patients sick enough to be hospitalized and require oxygen.

Cummins said it’s been a challenge to staff clinics and hospitals.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop
Shooting investigation
San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County

Latest News

UT Health officer describes pandemic’s dramatic impact on hospital staffing
UT Health officer describes pandemic’s dramatic impact on hospital staffing
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp