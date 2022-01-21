Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FBI confirm search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington...
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee.(REUTERS/Lenin Nolly)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - FBI agents have conducted a search near U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home in Texas as they conducted what an FBI spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, which first reported the operation, reported from the scene that more than a dozen federal agents were seen passing in and out of Cuellar’s home bearing cases and other items.

FBI spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes mentioned an “ongoing investigation” that the bureau wouldn’t comment on.

Cuellar’s office issued a statement pledging the Democrat “will fully cooperate in any investigation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp

Latest News

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their...
Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Less wind today, but still chilly
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner