First Alert: A Hard Freeze expected tonight as a cold weekend lies ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to a widespread, hard freeze tonight across all of Deep East Texas.

Overnight will be clear and cold with a hard freeze expected as temperatures bottom out in the lower-to-middle 20′s. We are expecting temperatures to drop down to the freezing mark by 9 or 10 p.m. this evening and will not climb above freezing until 9 or 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

This ten-to-twelve-hour window of sub-freezing temperatures means that pets and plants will need extra warmth protection tonight. The pipes will also need to remain insulated and wrapped since this will be a pipe-bursting type freeze.

We are set up for a cold, but dry weekend ahead as frigid mornings give way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon hours. Wake-up temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the middle-to-upper 20′s, which will not be nearly as cold as tonight, but cold enough to keep the 3 P’s of Protection in place for one more night.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 50′s on Saturday before light, westerly winds help temperatures climb to 60-degrees by Sunday afternoon.

By early next week, an upper level storm system will track into Texas, bringing us a likely chance to be on the receiving end of a steady, soaking rain on Monday.

Once the wet weather departs the scene on Tuesday, another cold front will move in on Tuesday, leading to the return of northerly winds and chilly air spilling down into the Piney Woods.

This will reinforce the chilly air and lead to cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons under partly cloudy skies for the middle part of next week.

