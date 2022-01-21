Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Jacks axe GCU in statement win

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Whatever rust had been bothering the SFA Lumberjacks the past few weeks was not in the building Thursday night against defending WAC champion Grand Canyon.

SFA picked up a 71-46 statement win over the Lopes in Nacogdoches. The win came on the same night that conference leader lost to Sam Houston state by the same score, leaving the conference wide open at the top.

SFA was led by Latrell Jossell with 16 points. Gavin Kensmil and David Kachelries also hit double figures. The win moves the ‘Jacks to 12-6 and 4-2 in conference play. Saturday they will host New Mexico State at 2 p.m.

The Aggies dropped to 4-1 in conference play. Seattle University beat Abilene Christian to take over the top spot for now, followed by Sam Houston sitting at 6-1 and Grand Canyon at 5-1.

“I try to give them the big picture,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “No one is going to go undefeated. I try to lift their spirits up. We have 6 weeks left. No one in the league is going undefeated. We play three teams in a row that are ahead of us. We can put a notch on our belt as we move forward. Our Feburary schedule is a lot lighter than our January schedule.”

In postgame, Keller admitted his team has been mentally and physically fatigued and have not played their best. Tonight GCU saw a determined ‘Jacks squad and the team knows the Giant of the WAC will be coming to Nacogdoches angry on Saturday.

“This league is a heck of a basketball conference. We are going to get a New Mexico State team that is angry and our team played angry and desperate tonight. I have challenged our team to be angry and desperate the rest of the year. "

