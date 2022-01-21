Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD school board meeting held to discuss changes within the district

Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.
Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight, Lufkin ISD held a school board meeting to discuss the schools Texas Academic Performance Report along with a few other agenda items.

The Board approved the District of Innovation Plan, and employee retention incentives plan, to reward teachers and staff that have stayed committed through the pandemic.

Administrator Shelly Slaton with Lufkin ISD shared the importance of the TAPR report, “It’s a lot of information for us to know and evaluate our own self so that we can always work for continuous improvement for the success of our students,” said Slaton.

Tonight, the school board also approved the 2022-2023 academic school year calendar.

