By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 20s this morning.  Expect much lighter winds today and clouds clear out early with sunshine for much of the day.  Temperatures stay chilly through the afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 40s.  Another hard freeze tonight with temperatures in the 20s tomorrow morning.  Expect lots of sunshine this weekend and temperatures gradually warming into the 50s by Sunday afternoon.  Another cold front is on the way for early next week.  This one doesn’t have as big of a push of cold air, but it brings better rain chances to East Texas and we need the rain.

