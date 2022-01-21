WEBXTRA: Angelina Roadrunners put 4-game win streak on line Saturday against Lamar State - PA

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a rough start, the Angelina College Roadrunners are 8-8 and 4-3 in conference play after winning their last four games.

The team will host Lamar State - Port Arthur on Saturday. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to coach JJ Montgomery about the recent success of the team.

