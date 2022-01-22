Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

High school baseball returns to the Pineywoods

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The high school baseball season is here and it looks to be another stacked year in East Texas.

Last year, five teams played for state titles with Malakoff being the only one to bring home the gold. Six East Texas teams will start the year ranked.

In 4A Rusk is ranked number 3 team to start the year. Their district rival Hudson comes in at the number 10 spot. Woodville is the lone 3A team to make the preseason rankings. The Eagles start at the 10 spot.

In 2A, state runner up Garrison starts at the number 2 team and they are joined by Alto at number 7. In 1A, Kennard will start number 2.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner

Latest News

Josh McCown
Texans once again interview Josh McCown
Groveton High School’s head football coach moves into administrative role
Hudson pitcher Madi Barnett signed with National Park College Friday. (Source: KTRE Staff)
WEBXTRA: Hudson’s Madi Barnett heading to National Park College
WEBXTRA: Hudson's Madi Barnett heading to National Park College