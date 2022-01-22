High school baseball returns to the Pineywoods

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The high school baseball season is here and it looks to be another stacked year in East Texas.

Last year, five teams played for state titles with Malakoff being the only one to bring home the gold. Six East Texas teams will start the year ranked.

In 4A Rusk is ranked number 3 team to start the year. Their district rival Hudson comes in at the number 10 spot. Woodville is the lone 3A team to make the preseason rankings. The Eagles start at the 10 spot.

In 2A, state runner up Garrison starts at the number 2 team and they are joined by Alto at number 7. In 1A, Kennard will start number 2.

