Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

HPD K-9 stabbed while attempting to catch robbery suspect

K-9 Nate has been with the department for three years and recently became a SWAT dog two years ago
K9Nate
K9Nate(Houston Police)
By KTRK Staff and Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) -- A Houston police K-9 was stabbed while trying to catch a suspect in West Houston Saturday morning. The K-9 is a fully-trained K-9 from the College Station non-profit K9s4Cops.

According to KTRK, a woman called Houston police at about 6:30 a.m. to report her son went missing and when officers arrived the woman’s son was not located.

Officials say they received a call that the suspect returned to the 900 block of Memorial Heights, attacked two males and attempted to steal their car.

Then the suspect walked into a business on Washington, reportedly stole a phone charger, and was later found in a parking garage near Yale and I-10, according to KTRK

To try and locate the suspect, authorities set up a perimeter.

Following a foot chase, K-9 Nate was released and caught the suspect behind a building

KTRK reports an officer heard K-9 Nate bark and witnessed the suspect holding a large butcher knife and stabbed K-9 Nate.

HPD says the suspect dropped the knife and officers were able to take him into custody.

According to police, the man was charged with aggravated robbery, evading, aggravated assault of a peace officer.

In a post on Facebook, K9s4Cops says K-9 Nate was stabbed several times and was rushed into surgery.

The K-9 suffered severe wounds in his abdomen, according to the post.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS!!! ⚠️ We ask that you lift one of our ROCKSTAR Police K9 Teams up in prayer. K9 Nate, a Houston Police...

Posted by K9s4Cops.org on Saturday, January 22, 2022

KTRK says K-9 Nate has been with the department for three years and recently became a SWAT dog two years ago.

Around 3 p.m., HPD said K-9 Nate’s surgery had gone well.

”Our thanks to everyone who has said prayers for his recovery today. And our deepest appreciation for the amazing staff at VERGI Animal Hospital,” the tweet read.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
Police sirens
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman with gunshot wound found in parking lot
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Latest News

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
National Pie Day 1-23-22
National Pie Day
Ethan Miller works on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, Jan., 21, 2022. Tax...
Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check