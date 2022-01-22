Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police investigating after woman with gunshot wound found in parking lot

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after a woman with a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Martinsville Street late Friday night.

According to a press release, NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a woman lying in a parking lot inn the 1600 block of Martinsville Street at about 11:22 p.m. Friday. When the Nacogdoches PD officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head lying in the parking lot.

EMS personnel tool the victim to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

“The victim’s condition is believed to be critical,” the press release stated.

As of 12:49 p.m. Saturday, the NPD criminal Investigation was still at the scene.

“As further information becomes available, it will be released,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner
Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.
Lufkin ISD school board meeting held to discuss changes within the district
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Texas teen abducted in Austin area found, Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin ISD hopes change in CDL test will help fill 23 bus driver vacancies
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 1-22-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Kimberly Bruton
Kimberly Bruton Found Not Guilty
Longview Police Chief
Longview Police Chief Sit Down
Gem And Mineral Show
Gem And Mineral Show