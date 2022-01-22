Nacogdoches police investigating after woman with gunshot wound found in parking lot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after a woman with a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Martinsville Street late Friday night.

According to a press release, NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a woman lying in a parking lot inn the 1600 block of Martinsville Street at about 11:22 p.m. Friday. When the Nacogdoches PD officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head lying in the parking lot.

EMS personnel tool the victim to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

“The victim’s condition is believed to be critical,” the press release stated.

As of 12:49 p.m. Saturday, the NPD criminal Investigation was still at the scene.

“As further information becomes available, it will be released,” the press release stated.

