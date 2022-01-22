Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 50s. Wind will generally be calm today, but we could see some gusts up to 5 or 10 mph out of the northeast. This evening, temperatures will cool into the 30s, and overnight lows will be in the low 30s, with some spots dropping into the upper 20s. Clear skies and calm winds overnight may allow some frost to develop tomorrow morning. For tomorrow afternoon, we’ll see highs return to the low 60s with sunny skies. You’ll want to take advantage of the “warmer” temperatures and sunny conditions this weekend as changes are in store for us to start the week. On Monday, our next front arrives and will bring with it a high chance for showers across East Texas. We’ll keep a very low chance for rain in the forecast for Tuesday morning, and then we’re dry by the afternoon. Temps through the work week will be in the 40s and 50s, with morning lows in the 30s and 40s, so not quite as cool as it has been the last few days. Overall, a very winter-like forecast for us.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

