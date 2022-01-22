Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an identity theft suspect who used a stolen ID to cash a fraudulent check at the Brookshire Brothers store in Joaquin on Dec. 27, 2021.

Lt. DJ Dickerson, an investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said the suspect in this case used a stolen ID to cash a fraudulent check for $400 at the Brookshire Brothers store in Joaquin.

He said the man used the type of printed-out check one can buy at a store like Office Depot and used the correct routing number for a bank. As a result, the machine at the store indicated the check was good.

“It looked pretty legitimate,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said there is a good chance that the suspect has other stolen IDs in his possession and has used them to cash fraudulent checks at other locations. As a result, he has reached out to other law enforcement agencies in East Texas and Louisiana.

The SCSO lieutenant said they did some research and found that the name associated with the Texas ID used by the suspect matches a man of a different ethnicity than the man pictured in the surveillance video and stills obtained by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have information, please contact SCSO Lieutenant Investigator DJ Dickerson at 936) 572-0255,” the post on the Shelby County Facebook page stated.

