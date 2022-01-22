Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Achieving the American Dream is the subject that a foreign journalist has come to East Texas to write a book about.

The focus is on an East Texas police chief that we are familiar with - Manfred Gilow, the Hawkins police chief.

German journalist Stefan Korol is in Hawkins on a mission to write a book about the American dream that Gilow, a native of Germany, has lived out.

Korol and the chief talked to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about how the book will chronicle his humble beginnings to getting into American law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

