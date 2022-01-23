Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful day, skies are set to remain clear overnight tonight and will help temperatures cool down quickly once again. Expect morning lows tomorrow to range in the upper 20s to lower 30s with most below freezing. Thankfully we have more sunshine on tap for tomorrow afternoon, and in addition to some westerly winds, our temperatures will sit comfortably near average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain finally returns on Monday as a potent upper-level disturbance tracks through Texas, bringing widespread showers to our area on and off throughout the day. Rain ends early on Tuesday as our next cold front quickly moves through East Texas, dropping morning lows back to near freezing on Wednesday and below freezing on Thursday. Folks, we are dry, dry, dry out here for most of the area so Monday’s rain chances are so very much needed. Y’all cross your fingers and do your rain dance and hopefully most of the area will at least see a good soaking shower or two during the day. There is the potential for a second disturbance to arrive late Thursday, early Friday which would help drive rainfall totals up further. We’ll keep an eye on this secondary set up and will let you know if anything changes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.