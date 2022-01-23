Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful day, skies are set to remain clear overnight tonight and will help temperatures cool down quickly once again. Expect morning lows tomorrow to range in the upper 20s to lower 30s with most below freezing. Thankfully we have more sunshine on tap for tomorrow afternoon, and in addition to some westerly winds, our temperatures will sit comfortably near average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain finally returns on Monday as a potent upper-level disturbance tracks through Texas, bringing widespread showers to our area on and off throughout the day. Rain ends early on Tuesday as our next cold front quickly moves through East Texas, dropping morning lows back to near freezing on Wednesday and below freezing on Thursday. Folks, we are dry, dry, dry out here for most of the area so Monday’s rain chances are so very much needed. Y’all cross your fingers and do your rain dance and hopefully most of the area will at least see a good soaking shower or two during the day. There is the potential for a second disturbance to arrive late Thursday, early Friday which would help drive rainfall totals up further. We’ll keep an eye on this secondary set up and will let you know if anything changes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner
Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.
Lufkin ISD school board meeting held to discuss changes within the district
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Texas teen abducted in Austin area found, Amber Alert canceled
Lufkin ISD hopes change in CDL test will help fill 23 bus driver vacancies
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 1-22-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-22-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-22-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A Hard Freeze expected tonight as a cold weekend lies ahead