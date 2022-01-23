Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 60s - our warmest day since the middle of last week! You’ll want to take advantage of the sunny and dry conditions today, whether it be yard work or spending some time enjoying the backyard, more on why in a moment. This evening, we’ll be in the 40s, and overnight lows will be in the upper 30s. A disturbance currently over Northern Mexico and Southern New Mexico will trek across the Lone Star State today/tonight and move over East Texas tomorrow. This disturbance will bring widespread showers for those generally along and south of I-20. The luckiest of us could see up to three fourths of an inch of rain! As far as temperatures go, the clouds and rain will keep highs for tomorrow in the mid 50s. Another chance for rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but not as great as what we’ll see on Monday. Looking ahead temperature-wise, today looks like the last day for the next week where we’ll see widespread highs in the 60s. Monday through next Saturday look to be near or below normal as far as high temperatures go.

