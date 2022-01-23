Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty

Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was killed in the line of duty during a wreck in Eagle Pass.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass.

Local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Special Agent Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, with his family by his side.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on death of Special Agent Salas:

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Special Agent Salas, joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

