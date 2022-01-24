Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

6 found dead in Milwaukee home

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Milwaukee police made a grim discovery Sunday while doing a welfare check at a local residence.

Inside the home, they found the bodies of five people who had apparently been killed.

A sixth person was found later in the afternoon Sunday, WTMJ reported.

Police described what they found at the scene.

“Upon their arrival, entry into the residence was made, and five individuals were found deceased. Four of the deceased are adult males, and one is an adult female. All five deaths are being treated as homicides. The identities of the victims are pending,” Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said.

He also said autopsies are expected to take place sometime Monday, and the motive and information regarding suspects is not known.

The assistant police chief said the welfare check call came from people who had concerns about the occupants of the house.

He said that it is a normal call that the department responds to all the time but usually not with these results.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Milwaukee Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. WTMJ via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Police sirens
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman with gunshot wound found in parking lot
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Latest News

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead
Assistant Chief Paul Formolo describes what officers found at the home Sunday.
5 people found dead in Milwaukee home
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount