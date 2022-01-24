Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Buddy Holly Center honors 63rd Anniversary of The Day The Music Died

The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died
The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the Buddy Holly Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was affectionately coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends. In commemoration, the Center’s staff will place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

  • Buddy Holly Center: FREE Admission 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • J.I. Allison House Tour: FREE Admission 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Buddy Holly Gallery Guided Tour 2 p.m.
  • Showing of “Buddy Holly Rave On” documentary and children’s activities 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The City of Lubbock.

