Candidate for U.S. Rep. District 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from Houston

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Laura Jones, candidate for U.S. Representative District 4 joined East Texas Now and shared how the challenges of moving from Houston to East Texas motivated her to become politically active.

Jones said she wants to make health care more accessible and affordable to Texans and wants to expand access of high-speed internet to rural Texans.

Jones served as the county Chair for the San Jacinto County Democratic Party, and field director for Senate District 3. She said her experience in those positions took her on the road to different East Texas communities talking to community leaders to look for solutions to different issues.

