Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Latest News

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Modest activity can prolong life, study says
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
A member of the medical staff wearing full PPE brushes a patient's teeth in the Covid-19...
Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity