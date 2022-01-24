Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS Announces waiver for CDL’s to help assist with school bus driver shortages

The State is trying to help with the shortage of school bus driver problem .
The State is trying to help with the shortage of school bus driver problem .(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Federal Government announced that States may waive the portion of the CDL testing requirement covering knowledge of the “under the hood’' engine components, which Texas has agreed to waive. Lufkin ISD assistant superintendent Daniel Spikes said Lufkin ISD has been dealing with the bus driver shortage since the pandemic began.

“We have 46 positions within our system, but only half of them are filled right now so we have 23 vacancies and 23 drivers. We also are missing 10 substitute drivers,” Spikes said.

Texas will waive the engine compartment component of the pre-trip vehicle inspection skills test for CDL applicants seeking the school bus (s) and passenger (p) endorsement.

“There are a lot of people who think it’s going to make a really big difference. I’ll give you some anecdotal evidence, just this morning alone in our human resource services department of people inquiring about driving a bus for our school,” Spikes said.

The waiver is effective January 24th until March 31, 2022.

“For those of you that have been interested or those bus drivers that have been interested in driving a school bus we ask that you jump on it, act on it quickly because that window will probably close pretty soon. From my understanding that’s been one of the more difficult and strenuous parts of the exam,” Spikes said.

Customers wishing to take advantage of this waiver will need to book an appointment. To schedule an appointment or check availability please go to this website https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license/driver-license-services-appointments .

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

School Bus
CDL School Bus Drivers
Tax Season
Tax Season Begins
Edgar Ordorica, the owner of Taqueria El Lugar preparing a meal for a customer.
East Texas restaurants continue to struggle through pandemic
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home