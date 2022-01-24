Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home

Game wardens came in to help deal with the caiman in the house
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore man has been arrested after a Crimestoppers tip alerted law enforcement to alleged drug sales at his home. A Texas game warden was also called, as the tip reported the suspect was keeping a Caiman illegally.

On Friday, Rusk County Sheriff’s investigators and Texas Game Wardens got a search warrant for controlled substances, and went to the home of Jason Best, 44, located on Leach Street in Kilgore. When they arrived, they found what they believed to be marijuana, 1/4 pound of magic mushrooms, suspected THC edibles, angel dust (PCP), and 76 THC vape cartridges (Delta 9).

They also said they found guns and U.S. currency.

The most unusual find was a reptile being kept in the home. It was a three-feet long Caiman, which is a reptile related to the alligator. Rusk County officials and the City of Kilgore Animal Control officials have made arrangements to have the Caiman relocated to Nature’s Edge, a wildlife rescue located in Dallas.

Best was arrested at the scene and charged with a total of four controlled substance felonies. His bond has been set at $118,500.

