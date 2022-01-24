Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran talks candidacy to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Louie Gohmert announced he would vacate his long-held TX-1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with aspirations of ousting Ken Paxton as Texas’s attorney general, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran was one of the first to throw his hat into the ring as a hopeful replacement. Moran spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Monday morning about a range of topics including how being a judge has prepared him for federal governance and why he decided to skip being a representative on the state level and aimed straight for the United States congress.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran
ETN: MORAN - VOD - clipped version
