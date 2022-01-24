First Alert: Wet weather moves out overnight before some fog sets in by daybreak

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a wet and dreary Monday in east Texas as today’s rain provided us with some beneficial, much-needed rainfall.

We will hang on to a 60% of light rain through the evening hours before the wet weather exits the scene later tonight. This will set the stage for some areas of patchy fog to develop, leading to some reduced visibilities early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40′s.

Tuesday will start off with low clouds and areas of fog before a cold front moves through, bringing in cool, north winds and a return to some sunshine late in the day. Look for daytime highs to only reach the middle 50′s as it will be a chilly day throughout the Piney Woods.

With skies clearing out, we will be in store for a light freeze overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature cold mornings giving way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon with a few passing clouds moving through on Thursday.

After today, our next chance of rain will come late Thursday night into Friday morning as another western storm brings in another cold front. The rain chance is on the low-end due to a lack of moisture for the frontal boundary to work with.

Once this cold front moves through, skies will clear out as we will be the recipients of a sun-filled, dry weekend ahead. Cold mornings will lead to seasonally cool temperatures before some southwesterly winds lead to highs climbing into the middle 60′s briefly by late Sunday and Monday of next week.

After a great looking weekend, increasing clouds and a modest chance of rain look to enter the picture by next Monday.

